X User Says Elon Musk Never Aimed To Be CEO, Tech Mogul's Reply Surprises

Elon Musk, the big boss at Tesla and SpaceX, is one of the richest people in the world. He runs these amazing companies that are making big changes in how we travel, explore space, and even use social media (the one that used to be called Twitter).

However, a surprising revelation has come to light. On social media platform X, a user shared a throwback photo of Musk working diligently and claimed, "Elon Musk used to rewrite the code of engineers working at Zip2 after they went home, and he used to work 120 hours a week. He never really wanted to be a CEO." Intriguingly, Musk himself responded, simply confirming the statement with a single word: "True."

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2024

This comment contradicts the perception of Musk as a titan of industry, ambitiously leading multiple groundbreaking companies. It suggests a preference for the hands-on engineering work he did earlier in his career rather than the administrative duties of a CEO.

However, the post has now gone massively viral, with over 200,000 views and numerous comments.

"That's a heavy load to carry, for sure. It's essential to remember that balance is key in all things, even in pursuit of success. Working excessive hours can lead to burnout and have negative effects on productivity and well-being. It's great that Elon has shown dedication, but everyone deserves time for rest and personal fulfillment. Life is more than just work. It's about finding that sweet spot where passion meets sustainability. Let's all strive for a healthier approach to achieving our goals," commented a user.

"Since he's a genius, I really admire the perseverance that goes from hardship to success today," wrote another user.