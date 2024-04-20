X User Praises IndiGo For Their 'Unbelievable Efficiency', Internet Reacts

The post has accumulated more than 242,000 views. (Representative pic)

From missing seat cushions to finding a screw in a sandwich, in recent months, several unusual incidents have occurred on IndiGo flights. But now an X user took the microblogging site to highlight the positive side of the airline. In his post, Ajay Rotti said that he was recently flying in IndiGo and noticed the schedule of the flight. After finding out that the plane had been flying since 6 am and had 8 destinations scheduled, Mr Rotti said that he was impressed by the "unbelievable efficiency" of the airline.

"Unbelievable efficiency. My Indigo flight from Chennai landed and parked at the International terminal. Just out of curiosity checked it's schedule. The aircraft has been flying from 6am getting ready for 7th flight out of 8 schedules with 4 international legs! It will return to Bangalore tomorrow morning from Singapore! All of 24hrs machine is earning. Give the Devil it's due!" Mr Rotti wrote in his post.

Take a look below:

Unbelievable efficiency. My Indigo flight from Chennai landed and parked at the International terminal. Just out of curiosity checked it's schedule. The aircraft has been flying from 6am getting ready for 7th flight out of 8 schedules with 4 international legs! It will return to… pic.twitter.com/riGKFCQKh9 — Ajay Rotti (@ajayrotti) April 17, 2024

Mr Rotti shared the post a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 242,000 views and several comments. Several users concurred with Mr Rotti's views about the airline's efficiency. His post also prompted a response from IndiGo.

"Mr Rotti, thanks a bunch for acknowledging the effort put in by our teams to keep our flights running smoothly every day. It's all in a day's work for us, but it means a lot to hear that our customers notice and appreciate it. See you onboard soon," the airline wrote.

Mr Rotti, thanks a bunch for acknowledging the effort put in by our teams to keep our flights running smoothly every day. It's all in a day's work for us, but it means a lot to hear that our customers notice and appreciate it. See you onboard soon :) ~Prabh — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 18, 2024

Meanwhile, in the comments, one user wrote, "Always amazed by human evolution and achievement when I see these machines constantly crossing oceans and thousands of miles back to back with little break".

"Always have appreciated IndiGo for its great turnover time. Recently experienced even better turnover times in Hong Kong Express. I was still walking towards the immigration in Chiang Mai when they had already started boarding for the flight back to Hong Kong," commented another.

"blows my mind honestly that a machine could survive so much..could thank strict regulations but airplanes are truly incredible feats of engineering," expressed a third user.

"Even I noticed this yesterday while checking for my indigo flight to hyd. 8 trips in a day, absolutely crazy!" said one user.

"No wonder it's the only airlines consistently making profits inspite of the headwinds it's been facing. Just pure common sense and effective utilisation of the resources. I hope that regular aircraft maintenance is also happening with almost continuous flying," wrote another.