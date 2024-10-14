X User Claims He Pays Only Rs 15 For A Single Room In West Bengal, Here's How

His post has gone viral, sparking a mix of amazement and scepticism.

Stories about real estate and rent prices in Indian cities often go viral on social media, sparking widespread debate. These posts often highlight the skyrocketing rents of small apartments, especially in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, making it challenging for middle-class and low-income families to find decent and affordable housing options. However, this time, an X user left the internet shocked after he revealed his unbelievably affordable accommodation in West Bengal.

Manish Aman, a final-year MBBS student from Bihar, shared that he enjoys a single room with an attached bathroom in Kalyan for a mere Rs 15 per month, thanks to AIIMS's subsidized student housing. Mr Aman shared photos and videos of his humble abode on X, and wrote, ''I got this single room with attached washroom at a cost of ₹15 per month.''

See the post here:

I got this single room with attached washroom at a cost of ₹15 per month pic.twitter.com/irSYZ7vAaS — Manish Aman (@manish__aman) October 13, 2024

His post has gone viral, sparking a mix of amazement and scepticism. While some users questioned the authenticity of the claim, others joked about the stark contrast to Mumbai's pricey lifestyle, where Rs 15 barely buys a street food snack.

One user suggested Mr Aman sublet his room for Rs 15,000, highlighting the drastic difference between his rent and market rates. He wrote, ''I think you can sub-rent it for 15k. Lol just kidding.''

Many also praised the subsidised housing for students that enables them to focus on their studies without financial burdens. Another user wrote, ''Perks of AIIMS, enjoy and all the best buddy. This is a nice cosy apartment.''

A third joked, ''I actually got a similar one for free when I was arrested.''

A fourth added, ''I hope these rooms are available for all students who secured seats in AIIMS for medical education or you got this room as a resident doctor.''