X User Asks Leander Paes For Tips To Win Olympic Medal In Tennis, His Reply Is Viral

Leander Paes has yet again taken the internet by storm with his hilarious reply to an X user who asked the legend for "tips" to win an Olympic medal in tennis. X user Saurabh Sharma shared a picture of himself with a badminton racket. Accompanying the image was a caption that asked, "Hey @Leander, I want to win an Olympic medal in tennis just like you did. Any tips?" To this, the tennis legend served up a response that was savage and hilarious.

"Start playing tennis with a tennis racket," Leander Paes wrote.

Take a look below:

Start by playing tennis with a tennis racket. — Leander Paes OLY (@Leander) March 21, 2024

This hilarious exchange quickly went viral and caught the attention of 78,000 users. The tennis legend's sense of humour and his quick wit garnered numerous reactions.

"You are breaking the internet more severely than you broke Pete Sampras's serve at the Pilot Pen Open," jokingly wrote one user.

"@Leander didn't even hesitated," commented another. "Leander paes is Savage," expressed another.

X users also flooded the post with various reactions. "Tip 1 - Pick the correct racket for the correct sport. Tip 2 - Read the Tip 1 again and again," wrote one user. "changing rackets every time the net becomes a bit loose is definitely the key to winning matches," jokingly said another.

"Leander won Bronze medal in Atlanta Olympics 1996. U should try for the gold. Hope u make India proud with ur tennis game with baddy racket," commented a third. "I ain't Leander but badminton racket se toh nai hoga," added another.

"I think its perfect, you have the right attitude and you asked the right questions to right people.. Will see you soon with a medal," said one user.

Leander Paes is regarded as one of the greatest doubles tennis players. He has won several prestigious accolades, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and the Arjuna Award for his contributions to lawn tennis.

Earlier this week, he even commented on a funny post about a 6-year-old's mix-up. In a heartwarming case of mistaken identity, the little girl matched "dancer" to Leander Paes' name in a quiz. This tickled her uncle so much, that he just had to share this delightful mix-up online.

The post caught the attention of the 50-year-old tennis player. Mr Paes shared a snippet from Salman Khan's iconic 'O Oh Jaane Jaana' song but added a humorous twist by overlaying his own face onto Khan's, imaginatively portraying what the lovable 6-year-old might have envisioned. "The rumours are true," he wrote.