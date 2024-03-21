6-Year-Old Mistakes Leander Paes As Dancer, Tennis Star's Reply Is Viral

The post also caught the attention of the 50-year-old tennis player

Leander Paes, a household name in tennis, needs no introduction for most. But for one adorable 6-year-old, an introduction was exactly what he needed! In a heartwarming case of mistaken identity, the little girl matched "dancer" to Leander Paes' name in a quiz. This tickled her uncle so much, that he just had to share this delightful mix-up online.

X user Prithvi posted a picture from his niece's workbook where she had to match celebrities to their professions. While the young student correctly identified cricketer Virat Kohli and singing icon Lata Mangeshkar, her answer for tennis star Leander Paes brought a chuckle to everyone who saw it. In a delightful twist, she assigned the title "dancer" to Mr Paes, while Bollywood dance king Prabhu Deva was labelled a "tennis player".

Prithvi, the girl's uncle, couldn't resist sharing this innocent mix-up online, sparking amusement across the web. Along with the pic, Prithvi wrote, "my 6yo niece thinks Tennis legend @Leander is a dancer."

my 6yo niece thinks Tennis legend @Leander is a dancer 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/7uU0aFUmIH — Prithvi (@Puneite_) March 21, 2024

The post also caught the attention of the 50-year-old tennis player, whose response is now going viral.

Mr Paes shared a snippet from Salman Khan's iconic 'O Oh Jaane Jaana' song, but added a humorous twist by overlaying his own face onto Khan's, imaginatively portraying what the lovable 6-year-old might have envisioned. Mr Paes wrote, "The rumours are true."

The rumours are true. pic.twitter.com/GFa76uGC3M — Leander Paes OLY (@Leander) March 21, 2024

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "This pretty face got a smooth landing on this body ngl, only haters will gonna say its edited."

Another user wrote, "Leander Paes who? It's Leander Prem for you guys."

"Leander be like: D in my name stands for DANCE," the third user joked.

"And Salman Paes is the only Indian to win an Olympic medal in tennis," the fourth user remarked.

The fifth user asked, "How many more hidden talents do you have?"