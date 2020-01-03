Wrapped In A Blanket, Dog Enjoys Rickshaw Ride. Viral Pics Will Make Your Day

Pics of a dog on a rickshaw are melting hearts online.

While North India continues to shiver under the grip of a prolonged cold spell, at least one good thing has emerged from the chill - delightful pictures of a dog, snug in a blanket, enjoying a rickshaw ride. The pictures were shared on Twitter on Thursday, where they have warmed thousands of hearts.

The viral pics show a rickshaw puller with his ride - a dog wrapped in a striped blanket on the backseat. It is not clear where the photos were clicked, although some social media users said they were taken in the national capital.

"Zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later," wrote the Twitter user who shared the two photos on the microblogging platform.

zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later pic.twitter.com/PFDvrlwxGw — hayat ✨ (@sevdazola) January 2, 2020

The pics have collected more than 10,000 'likes' and over 2,500 'retweets' since being shared online. Netizens have been gushing over the pics in the comments section while thanking the rickshaw driver for the kindness he showed to the dog.

How sweet!! They both are honest and loyal to each other... mutual respect also there.. ???????????? kudos man!! — KK (@KETAN84594077) January 2, 2020

who knew a picture of a dog wrapped in a blanket going on a rickshaw ride would make me see the light in life again https://t.co/ieiRB7ygvm — snow chicken (@saanukii) January 2, 2020

According to one Twitter user, the photo was clicked near the Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, where the rickshaw puller and his dog are a regular sight.

this is near near holy family hospital on maulana azad road. it's almost their every day routine. seen it multiple times — Abhisek Shah (@AbhisekShah16) January 2, 2020

