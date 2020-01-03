Wrapped In A Blanket, Dog Enjoys Rickshaw Ride. Viral Pics Will Make Your Day

The viral pics show a rickshaw puller with his ride - a dog wrapped in a striped blanket on the backseat.

Wrapped In A Blanket, Dog Enjoys Rickshaw Ride. Viral Pics Will Make Your Day

Pics of a dog on a rickshaw are melting hearts online.

While North India continues to shiver under the grip of a prolonged cold spell, at least one good thing has emerged from the chill - delightful pictures of a dog, snug in a blanket, enjoying a rickshaw ride. The pictures were shared on Twitter on Thursday, where they have warmed thousands of hearts.

The viral pics show a rickshaw puller with his ride - a dog wrapped in a striped blanket on the backseat. It is not clear where the photos were clicked, although some social media users said they were taken in the national capital.

"Zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later," wrote the Twitter user who shared the two photos on the microblogging platform.

The pics have collected more than 10,000 'likes' and over 2,500 'retweets' since being shared online. Netizens have been gushing over the pics in the comments section while thanking the rickshaw driver for the kindness he showed to the dog.

According to one Twitter user, the photo was clicked near the Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, where the rickshaw puller and his dog are a regular sight.

What do you think of the pics? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news


Comments
dog on rickshawviral picsDelhi

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News