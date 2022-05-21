'Wow. Just Wow': Son Dedicates His Graduation Degree To Mother

Young Man Dedicates His Graduation Degree To Mother

One of the most special and unforgettable days in a person's life is when they graduate from college. One such video is rolling over internet where a boy dedicates his graduation degree to his mother during his graduation ceremony.

The video has been shared by ‘Good News Movement' on Instagram.

In the video, the young man can be seen putting his graduation cap on his mother and wrapping her in the gown to express his gratitude for everything she did for him while growing up.

The caption of the post says,

"Congratulations mama, you did it! Together we started off with nothing, since a boy I promised myself I would try to give you everything. With these, that are now yours: Two degrees in Psychology and Spanish, a minor in Physical Education, and my soccer achievements. May just these things be proof in that... you've never failed me, my sisters, our family, nor yourself mama. I love you."

The post has received over 3.2 million views and over 2 lakh likes on Instagram and users have left heartfelt comments.

“She raised a good man. Well done momma,” a user commented.

“What a beautiful testament to how this mama raised her son! We often do forget about our parents sacrifice and support! Congrats to both,” a second user wrote.

“Wow. Just wow,” a third user commented.

As the young man placed his graduation cap on her head, his mother couldn't stop crying.