World's Smallest Advertisement Is Smaller Than The Width Of A Human Hair

The world's smallest ad has been created by ASML.

A company in Netherlands has set a new world record by creating the world's smallest advertisement - so small that it cannot be seen by the naked eye. ASML, a chip machine company based in Veldhoven, has created an ad that measures 22.37 micrometers by 7.76 micrometers and occupies a surface area of 28 micrometers. To compare, UPI reports that an average human hair measures about 75 micrometers wide.

According to Guinness World Records, ASML created the ad in order to start a brand awareness campaign to target tech students for recruitment marketing purposes.

The advertisement was etched and imprinted with deep UV light on a 300mm silicon wafer and features the words: 'To Truly Go Small You Have To Think Big #Smallest_AD ASML'.

You can find out more about it from the video below:

This ad has broken the previous record for the smallest ad - a 735-micrometer advertisement printed on a sesame seed by fast food chain Arby's in June.