'World's Most Prolific Sperm Donor' Says He Has Fathered 129 Children

A sperm donor from the UK claims to have fathered 129 children (Representative Image)

A retired math teacher from the UK says he is the "world's most prolific sperm donor". Clive Jones claims to have fathered 129 children - with nine more on the way. According to the Daily Mail, Mr Jones, 66, has been donating sperm for nearly a decade using Facebook.

"I'm probably the world's most prolific sperm donor with now being at 138 'babies', well, 129 babies born, nine ongoing pregnancies. I might continue for another few years. Get to 150 anyway," he told Derbyshire Live.

Mr Jones began donating sperm for free through Facebook because of the "happiness" it brings to families.

"I know of clinics and sperm merchants with greater numbers but they don't donate, but rather sell semen," he said. "I think people would understand more if they saw the messages I get and the photos of the babies with very happy mothers.

"I feel the happiness it brings. I once had a grandmother message me thanking me for her granddaughter," he added.

Mr Jones told Derbyshire Live that he started donating sperm for free at the age of 58 - and chose Facebook to connect with families because he could not become an official donor. In the UK, sperm banks have an upper age limit of 45.

The 66-year-old has three children of his own. "It all started in May, over nine years ago. For some people, having children is very important as it was for me," he said.

"I read in some newspapers the plight of some people that can't have children. Reading the newspaper, it explained how people were using Facebook to make arrangements."

Authorities, however, have issued a warning against Mr Jones' activities. As per the rules of UK's Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority, all donors and patients should be treated at licensed clinics.

"As the regulator of UK fertility treatment and research we don't have the powers to stop people from making their own arrangements for sperm donation but we do want to help them get the information and advice they need to make the best informed choices, which is why we always encourage both donors and patients to be treated at a licensed UK clinic," a spokesperson for Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

"If arrangements are made outside of the clinic environment there can be medical and legal risks, for example, without the proper consents in place the donor is likely to be seen as the legal parent, with all the rights and responsibilities that involves.

"That's why we always encourage sperm donors and patients to go to a licensed clinic, where these medical and legal issues are taken care of for them, and where the welfare of the child is always of primary concern."

