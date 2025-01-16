US Sperm Donor Who Has Fathered 87 Children Plans To Have A "Child In Every Country"

Kyle Gordy, dubbed the world's most famous sperm donor, is on track to father 100 children globally by year's end. As of now, the Los Angeles native has been providing free insemination services to women struggling with conception, resulting in 87 children so far. According to the New York Post, Mr Gordy offers his services for free through the website Be Pregnant Now. He recently discovered that he will surpass 100 children this year, joining an exclusive group of four people to have achieved this milestone. With 14 pending pregnancies across Sweden, Norway, England, and Scotland, Mr Gordy claims that he is just getting started with his mission to help those in need.

The self-proclaimed "CEO of sperm donating" said he takes pride in helping women who thought starting a family was impossible. He now aims to surpass Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who is reported to have at least 100 biological children.

While Mr Gordy doesn't have a specific target number, he vows to continue donating until his services are no longer needed. "I love that I've helped all these women start families when they thought this wouldn't be possible," he said.

Following a brief hiatus, Mr Gordy has embarked on a 2025 global donation tour, seeking to expand his reach to new countries, including Japan, Ireland, and Korea. "I've not been able to get to those countries for donating specifically yet. Who knows? I might have a child in each country by 2026," he added.

Despite fathering numerous children, Mr Gordy claims he's struggled to find romantic love, attributing his lack of success to his sperm donation activities. "Although I've had a few women interested in a possible relationship, it never goes anywhere," he lamented.

Undeterred, he remains hopeful that he'll cultivate a meaningful connection, possibly during his ongoing donation tour. "I wouldn't mind an Irish wife. The mom of one of my kids is from Dublin and they visit Ireland quite a lot. So at least I know I do have some family there already," he said.