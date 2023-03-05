World's Most Premature Twins, Born 126 Days Early, Turn A Year Old

The twins were born at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto

The world's most premature twins, Adiah Laelynn and Adrial Luka Nadarajah, from Ontario, Canada, have been defying the odds ever since they came to this world. The twins recently turned one on March 4, 2023. The twins were born after 152 days of pregnancy as opposed to 266 days. The twins hold the title of "world's 'most premature twins' but also the 'lightest twins at birth'.

Their mother, Shakina Rajendram went into labour after just 21 weeks and 5 days- over four months early and she was told that the pregnancy was a loss and the doctors said that the babies had 0 per cent chance of survival, according to a press release by Guinness World Records.

Adiah and Adrial have broken the previous record of 125 set by Keeley and Kambry Ewoldt (USA, b. 24 November 2018).

Happy birthday to twins Adiah and Adrial, new record holders for being the most premature twins 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 pic.twitter.com/X2h5G5EQrZ — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 4, 2023

Weighing just 330 g (0.72 lb), baby girl Adiah was born 23 minutes before her brother, Adrial, who weighed 420 g (0.92 lb). At a combined 750 g (1.65 lb), they are the lightest twins at birth ever.

Nadarajah twins entered the world at a gestational age of exactly 22 weeks. If they'd been born even one hour earlier, no attempt would have been made to save their lives, said the release.

The twins were born at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto which has facilities for special neonatal intensive care required in cases of extremely premature births.

After the delivery, the twins stayed at the hospital for almost six months and battled complications with brain bleeding, fluid management, sepsis and breathing.

Since being discharged, Adiah has been growing "really well" and meeting all the milestones for her corrected age, according to Shakina. Adrial has been admitted back to the hospital twice since being discharged, spending several weeks fighting off infections and respiratory issues.

Featured Video Of The Day 7 Killed, 4 Injured As Truck Rams Into Bus In Haryana's Ambala: Police