World Social Media Day: Why Social Media Has Been 'A Revelation' For Tina Ambani

A photograph shared by Tina Ambani on World Social Media Day.

World Social Media Day is celebrated every year on June 30 to highlight the ways in which social media has changed the world. Though it has only been around for a handful of years, it would today be almost impossible to imagine a world without social media. What started as small platforms like Friendster in 2002 and MySpace in 2003 has today grown to encompass a range of websites and applications that have changed the way we communicate. Social media is today more than just a way to keep in touch with friends and family - it is a place where people can debate and hold discussions, ask for help, look for jobs, learn new skills, impart knowledge and much more.

In this day and age, most people use at least one form of social media - whether it is sharing photos on Instagram or posting opinions on Twitter. In such a scenario, it is but natural that many are celebrating World Social Media Day with posts and pictures.

One such social media user is Tina Ambani, who marked the day with posts shared on Instagram and Twitter. Ms Ambani hailed social media as a "revelation" in her post - saying that it gave people the opportunity to "reach out and connect; to share and be informed; to plug into diverse perspectives and experiences" as never before. Sharing two pics that show her sitting next to a tablet device, with a desktop in the background, Ms Ambani wrote: "Each day brings new learnings. The adventure continues!"

She completed her caption with the trending hashtag - #SocialMediaDay

Ms Ambani is not the only one who took to social media this Tuesday to mark World Social Media Day.

The official Twitter account of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment also shared a series of photographs to mark the day, utilising stills from some of their most successful movies and social media buzzwords together:

Meanwhile, many social media users also shared hilarious posts on World Social Media Day.

According to National Today, Social Media Day was launched by Mashable in 2010 to recognise social media's impact on global communications.