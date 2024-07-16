World Snake Day 2024: Date, Theme And Importance Of Snakes

Snakes, often misunderstood and feared, play a critical role in maintaining ecological balance.

World Snake Day, celebrated annually on July 16, is dedicated to raising awareness about the over 3,000 snake species around the world and their importance to ecosystems. This day also seeks to combat the negative stereotypes and myths surrounding snakes, promoting a more positive and informed perception of these reptiles. According to National Geographic, about 600 species are venomous, and only about 200 - or seven per cent of the total number of species - are able to kill or significantly wound a human.

The theme for World Snake Day 2024 emphasises the critical role snakes play in the environment and how they can be good neighbours by controlling pest populations and contributing to biodiversity.

Environmentalists and those interested to know about snakes observe the day by visiting zoos to learn more about various snake species, and participating in educational activities like drawing classes.

The Importance Of Snakes For Environment

Snakes are often misunderstood and feared, but they play a critical role in maintaining ecological balance. Despite their negative reputation, these reptiles contribute significantly to various ecosystems around the world.

One of the primary roles of snakes is that of a predator. Snakes help control the populations of their prey, which includes rodents, insects, and other small animals.

These reptiles are also integral to the food web. They serve as a food source for a variety of animals, including birds of prey, mammals and even other snakes.

Snakes are also indicators of a healthy environment. Their presence signifies a well-balanced ecosystem, as they require specific habitats and conditions to thrive. By monitoring snake populations, scientists can gain insights into the overall health of an ecosystem.

Contributions To Medicine

Venomous snakes, despite their danger to humans, have contributed to medical advancements. Snake venom has been used in research leading to the development of various medicines, including anticoagulants and treatments for high blood pressure.