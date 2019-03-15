World Sleep Day: Netizens Share Their Secrets To A Good Night's Sleep

World Sleep Day: Netizens share the things that help them sleep better.

March 15 is celebrated as World Sleep Day. This annual event is organised by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society. Its aim is to focus attention on the benefits of getting a good night's sleep and the problems that lack of sleep can cause. The benefits of getting adequate rest are well-known. It is widely accepted that getting enough sleep helps reduce stress, strengthens the immune system and of course, puts you in a better mood. On the other hand, lack of sleep has been known to raise the risk of cardiovascular disease and stress levels. Recent studies also suggest that sleep deprivation can even lead to DNA damage, among other issues.

However, getting some shut-eye may not be as simple as it seems. Too much screen time, excessive caffeine, stress, not enough physical activity and irregular routines are just some of the things that can come between you and a good night's rest. On World Sleep Day, we collected some secrets to getting enough sleep. If you also suffer from lack of sleep, here are some tips from netizens who have revealed what helps them sleep at night. Of course, these should not be taken as a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.

Take a look at these sleeping tips on World Sleep Day:

A bath before bed

Just showered with stress relief body wash (eucalyptus and mint scent) and now sipping on sleepytime tea! I totally recommend this combo for a goodnight sleep! 👌🏼💯 pic.twitter.com/uRfS8Q4ryC — Lynette♏️ (@HolaLeenet) March 15, 2019

Maintain a sleep diary, and figure out what your sleep obstacle is

Sleep Tip #33: Keep a sleep diary – jotting down how much and when you sleep might help you make the connection of what's stopping you from sleeping. #SleepMatters#YourDayBeginsWithSleep — John Beasley (@johnpbeaz) March 15, 2019

A weighted blanket, according to some, helps them sleep better

I really recommend a weighted blanket. It really helps me sleep. It helps with my sleep anxiety. And everyone that has tried it loves it. pic.twitter.com/wlNfIN6MJC — Ali (@ItsAliSantana) March 5, 2019

TIL that me putting a pillow on top of me actually helps me sleep more comfortably and better ?? — Cee 💖 last semester!!! (@theredwitchgirl) March 14, 2019

ASMR and white noise found a lot of takers

If you can't sleep, try listening to some kind of white noise! It helps me a lot through my intrusive thoughts. — positive komaeda★ (@komalovemail) March 14, 2019

Listening to #asmr is very relaxing and helps me get better quality sleep, who agrees? — ASMR ambience (@AsmrAmbience) March 11, 2019

Many advocated the benefits of exercise

Exercise! When I can't sleep I run until my legs feel like jello, usually always helps me knock out that night 😴 — Natalie Navarrete (@p_nuttyy) March 13, 2019

Try adding exercise to your agenda. That usually helps me sleep! — Garrett Fox (@GHASF) March 12, 2019

And advised others to cut down on screen time to sleep better

I find I sleep better when I cut phone/screen time and stop eating about 2 hours before bed to let my body wind down. Also when I workout during the day I sleep better that night, even if it's just a 20min brisk walk it helps release some of the stress for me — Ms. MoneyNerd (@MsMoneyNerd) February 1, 2019

Gotta find a way. Journaling helps me to get my thoughts out before I go to sleep. Also no screen for an hour or so before bed and no caffeine after 2 pm for me — Joe ☁️ (@joeDmarti) January 22, 2019

Meditation and music also helped some

Lately I've found that sleep meditation helps me unwind before bed. I also use a honey/chamomile halls cough drop when I'm having extra trouble relaxing. — Boo-Rian Cereal, Now With Marshmallows (@BrianWithCheese) March 13, 2019

I listen to meditation music to help me sleep. It really helps! — Nitasha Garcia (@nitashagarcia) March 12, 2019

While a lot of netizens suggest cutting down on screen time after hitting the bed, others advocate relaxation techniques like ASMR, meditation and soothing music.

Do you have any tips to sleep better that you can share on World Sleep Day? Do share them using the comments section below.

