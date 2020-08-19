World Photography Day 2020: A Look At Incredible Pics Going Viral Online

World Photography Day 2020: IFS Parveen Kaswan shared a photo on Twitter.

World Photography Day is celebrated every year on August 19. It is a day to recognise the importance of photography in our world. Pictures are a way to preserve memories, to capture a fleeting moment in time. In fact, it is said that a picture is worth a thousand words. World Photography Day is a day to appreciate the work of photographers, to encourage photography as both a hobby and a profession and to learn more about this craft. On the occasion of World Photography Day, professional as well as amateur photographers share their favourite pictures on social media.

Today, as the world celebrates World Photography Day, the hashtag #WorldPhotographyDay is being used on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter to share some incredible snaps. Take a look at some of the most breathtaking pictures that are going viral online:

"Photography helps us capture a moment which can't be repeated," wrote Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, sharing his click.

Photography helps us capture a moment which can't be repeated. One of my favorite picture. On #WorldPhotographyDay bring out yours. 'Human of forest'. pic.twitter.com/seQaFqnj6F — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 19, 2020

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared an image from Mizoram that mesmerised many. The now-viral photograph shows bamboo being transported on Langkaih River.

The pic is of Bamboo being transported to the paper mills on Langkaih river in #Mizoram. The amazing life of #NorthEastIndia.#WorldPhotographyDay#PhotoOfTheDaypic.twitter.com/OtDu7YDMIs — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) August 19, 2020

Padma Shri winning sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik posted a breathtaking picture of a beach on World Photography Day.

Two leopards, captured on camera by Dhanraj Nathwani. "Watching the world through the lens makes it all the more interesting!" wrote Mr Nathwani while sharing the pic.

Watching the world through the lens makes it all the more interesting! On #WorldPhotographyDay sharing a #photograph of two leopards, I took at Jawai in #Rajasthan that made me fall in love with the big cats all over again! #wildlifephotography#WorldPhotographyDay2020#naturepic.twitter.com/ELzYyMMy70 — Dhanraj Nathwani (@DhanrajNathwani) August 19, 2020

Take a look at some other stunning photographs that are going viral on World Photography Day:

Keep capturing memories & keep sharing the beauty around you. ????????#WorldPhotographyDaypic.twitter.com/FcTXmRso5c — Rajini Vidadala (@VidadalaRajini) August 19, 2020

On #WorldPhotographyDay I want to share my click to remind that little things hold great joy. Remember to enjoy them!#WednesdayThoughtspic.twitter.com/cGPf8Iixtv — Navniet Sekera (@navsekera) August 19, 2020

Share the best picture you've clicked ever, and let's challenge your favourite poet OR writer, who can write something for that Unique Picture!

Let's do it! #WorldPhotographyDay



Clicks by @ManMundra, Let's request @mithelesh- If he can write something on these beautiful clicks:) pic.twitter.com/nk2sxg9Re9 — Kavishala (@kavishala) August 19, 2020

Tina Ambani also shared a slideshow of old family pictures on World Photography Day.

Are you celebrating World Photography Day too? Let us know using the comments section.