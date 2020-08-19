World Photography Day 2020: A Look At Incredible Pics Going Viral Online

World Photography Day is celebrated every year on August 19. It is a day when professional as well as amateur photographers share their favourite pictures on social media.

World Photography Day is celebrated every year on August 19. It is a day to recognise the importance of photography in our world. Pictures are a way to preserve memories, to capture a fleeting moment in time. In fact, it is said that a picture is worth a thousand words. World Photography Day is a day to appreciate the work of photographers, to encourage photography as both a hobby and a profession and to learn more about this craft. On the occasion of World Photography Day, professional as well as amateur photographers share their favourite pictures on social media. 

Today, as the world celebrates World Photography Day, the hashtag #WorldPhotographyDay is being used on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter to share some incredible snaps. Take a look at some of the most breathtaking pictures that are going viral online:

"Photography helps us capture a moment which can't be repeated," wrote Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, sharing his click.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared an image from Mizoram that mesmerised many. The now-viral photograph shows bamboo being transported on Langkaih River.

Padma Shri winning sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik posted a breathtaking picture of a beach on World Photography Day.

Two leopards, captured on camera by Dhanraj Nathwani. "Watching the world through the lens makes it all the more interesting!" wrote Mr Nathwani while sharing the pic. 

Take a look at some other stunning photographs that are going viral on World Photography Day:

Tina Ambani also shared a slideshow of old family pictures on World Photography Day.

