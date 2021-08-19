World Photography Day: An Egg Is #1 Of 10 Most Liked Instagram Pics

World Photography Day 2021: Do you know how many 'likes' this egg racked up on Instagram?

World Photography Day 2021 is celebrated every year on on August 19. Click, pose and post are expected to be the regime this day - but wait, before you post your best photographs on Instagram and start your race for the enviable “most-liked Instagram photo”, do you know who you are competing with in this game? It's an egg. Yes. A brown chicken egg, unblemished and uncooked, is the most liked photo on the photo-sharing platform.

In the numbers game, this egg photo has left behind celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Lionel Messi, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish. No one beats the record to date.

Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram photos today:

1) The egg photo was the first post shared by an Instagram handle named world_record_egg. The caption was an ambitious one: “Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this." Today the photo has more than 55 million likes and no celebrity photo has yet reached its benchmark.

2) Ariana Grande's photographs from her wedding with Dalton Gomez stole the second position, thanks to these dreamy photos in her wedding gown and the couple's poses.

3) The third most-liked photo is the last photo of American rapper Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, known professionally as XXXTentacion. This was before he got murdered in an alleged robbery.

4) Blonde Billie Eilish took the internet by storm. The pop star's hairstyles are an inspiration, and her partiality for neon hues is well known. But a totally blonde Billie Eilish was quite unforeseen and became the fourth most-liked pic on Instagram..

5) Billie Eilish on the Vogue cover was the next big thing that could stun her fans. Here, she is seen styled in a Victorian corset and a trench coat. This pic is the fifth most-liked picture on Instagram.

6) Lionel Messi's photo with the Copa America cup was a heart-warming moment for all dedicated Messi fans. Fans had waited for this day for long, and he gave them the moment of their life.

7) Lionel Messi's first post after signing at PSG racked up 21 million 'likes' in only a week, becoming the seventh most-liked photo.

8) Lionel Messi announcing his departure from Barcelona broke many hearts. The footballer had been with the team since he was a teenager and won many games for the club.

9) Cristiano Ronaldo's photo in memory of Diego Maradona was an emotional tribute to the football star. For quite some time, this post stood as the most liked sports photo on Instagram. Today, it is at the ninth spot with 19 million 'likes'

10) Chadwick Boseman's death announcement by his family wrecked all fans. The announcement was made through the Black Panther actor's own Instagram account.

With these Instagram photos topping the charts, indeed the competition is great.