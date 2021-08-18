World Photography Day 2021: An Egg Is The Most Liked Instagram Post

The egg photo was shared by an Instagram handle named world_record_egg.

World Photography Day 2021 is knocking on our doors and we can't help but bring out our DSLRs and show off our best phone photography skills to slay it on August 19. Click, pose and post is expected to be the regime this day. But, wait before you post your best photographs on Instagram and start your race for the enviable “most-liked Instagram photo”. Do you know who you are competing with in this game? It's an egg. Yes. A brown chicken egg, unblemished and uncooked, is the most liked photo on the photo-sharing platform.

In the numbers game, this egg photo has left behind celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Lionel Messi, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish. No one beats the record to date.

The egg photo was the first post shared by an Instagram handle named world_record_egg. The caption was an ambitious one: “Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this." Today the photo has more than 55 million likes and no celebrity photo has yet reached its benchmark.

On the current list of most-liked Instagram photos, Ariana Grande's stand next. An album of photographs from her wedding with Dalton Gomez has received 26.7 million likes till now.

Celebrities Billie Eilish and sports star Lionel Messi are also on the top 10 list. But they are still a long way to go to reach the world record set by our mighty egg.

Long live the mighty Instagram egg.