Watch: YouTube Shares Influencer's Unique Method For Peeling A Boiled Egg

In a very unusual manner, Mr Max Klymenko showed how to peel an egg.

Peeling boiled eggs is not a tough task, but doing it by blowing air from the mouth is definitely a skill. A video created by social media influencer Max Klymenko is going viral on Instagram. Although Mr Max originally posted this video on February 8, it garnered so much interest from internet users that YouTube reposted it on their official, verified Instagram page yesterday.



The caption of the video that YouTube reposted said, "Brb boiling eggs tonight just to do this."

Mr Max said in the video, "This is how you peel an egg without peeling an egg."

He then makes a relatively large hole at the bottom of the egg and a small one at the other. Then he blows air from his mouth in the small hole and the boiled egg comes out of the eggshell.

A day after being posted, the video had amassed about 13,000 likes. Additionally, the share drew multiple remarks from online users.

"I always peel eggs terribly and I have hens, I'm going to go and attempt this," commented someone who is already unhappy with the egg-peeling procedure.

One person questioned the process' lack of cleanliness in his comment and wrote, "And then you serve that to your friends and family? Egg with your breath blown onto it?".

"Oh bro, I love this guy. He's very good at making videos like these, "shared a fan.