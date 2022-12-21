After Messi's Post Beats It On Instagram, World Record Holder Egg Responds

Messi's Instagram post has now received an astounding 68 million likes. (File)

A day after Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi's 10-photo Instagram post after winning the FIFA World Cup finals overtook the 'World Record Egg' as the most liked post on the social media platform, the Egg responded with a series of stories, hinting that it would reclaim the world record crown.

Famous for holding the world record for most-liked post on Instagram after beating billionaire Kylie Jenner in 2019, the Egg did not take the usurping lying down and brought in a debate that has divided football fans for years- Is Messi or Ronaldo the greatest footballer of all time.

"4 years ago we set out on a mission, 9 days later we made internet history. Together. Today Leo Messi has take the crown (for now) but I'm still left with one question...Who's the greatest of all time? Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Vote your goat in the comment section," a series of two stories read.

In a third now deleted post shared on its story, the account said that it received 50k replies within 30 minutes of asking people who their favorite footballer is. It then asked followers to stop commenting, and instead like the post if they think Lionel Messi is the greatest of all times, and comment if they think it's Ronaldo.

Messi's Instagram post, which now has an astounding 68 million likes, is captioned "CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD". Lionel Messi captained his team to a glorious victory against France in an extraordinary night of high drama. France had fought back from 2-0 down and 3-2 down in extra-time to make it 3-3 and take the game to penalties.

Before the Egg shattered the world record, Kylie Jenner's photo of her daughter had held the record of being the most-liked Instagram post.

The Egg's Instagram account came into existence on January 4, 2019 with the sole objective of establishing a world record of the most-liked picture on the platform. The account, which goes by the name '@worldrecordegg' has only shared a single post so far.

