On World Health Day, Mumbai Police Has A Special Message

World Health Day: Mumbai Police shared an important message on social media.

Mumbai Police know how to get a message across, loud and clear. Their witty one-liners and funny social media posts have amassed several followers across platforms. And they did not disappoint on the occasion of World Health Day. Keeping in mind the rising number of COVD-19 cases in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, Mumbai Police shared a photo on Twitter asking citizens to be "healthy, wealthy and wise" and avail vaccination services. The caption to the photo read, "Be Wise, Mumbai! All citizens above the age of 45, secure your health this #WorldHealthDay! Get yourselves vaccinated at your nearest centres. #TakingOnCorona"

The Instagram handle of Mumbai Police also carried a similar message. While many applauded the message, some users also asked for vaccines to be provided across age groups. One user wrote, "We need vaccines for all; without age limitations."

On Wednesday, the police department had uploaded a snap asking citizens to stay at home after 8 pm as per Maharashtra's curfew rules. The caption read, "Stay indoors after 8, Mate! And if you do not move out unnecessarily during the rest of the day either, that would be great."

Mumbai Police have often aced the social media game while creating awareness on important issues. A few days ago, they took part in the viral 'Don't Rush Challenge', albeit in a novel way. Featuring a graphic of a traffic light, the post said, "Don't rush, slow down. Yellow and red, slow down. Don't rush." The popular remix featuring Ans and Jordan was incorporated in the background.

The video received rave reviews from Instagram users. One of them said, "Hahahahaha. Love love all your posts... Full marks for your sense of humour and timing." Another user commented, "You rock always... the content game is strong." Many said that the department had the most creative take on the challenge.

On Twitter, the Mumbai Police also posted a bunch of tweets earlier today regarding the updated lockdown guidelines in the city.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told NDTV today that parts of the state may run out of Covid vaccines in three days and the Centre has been asked for more. Maharashtra is the state worst hit in the second wave of Covid infections that saw India today reporting 1.15 lakh cases in 24 hours.