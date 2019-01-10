Worker Browses Porn For 90 Minutes, It Plays On Big Screen On The Road

The incident occurred in the Jiangsu city of Liyang.

In a fiasco of epic proportions, a large advertising screen on a busy road played porn for over 90 minutes in China recently. According to the Shanghaiist, the incident occurred in the Jiangsu city of Liyang, leaving passersby stunned.

The pornographic display was reportedly caused by an employee who decided to browse porn while on the clock - believing that the outdoor screen had been turned off for the night. Unfortunately for him, it was still hooked to the computer he was using, and began to project his NSFW content to the world.

According to local reports, many passersby stopped to click pictures and record videos of the incident, and they have now gone viral on Chinese social media platforms.

The screening was finally stopped after one and a half hours when the worker's colleague, alerted to the situation, called him up and asked him to turn it off.

The incident is now under investigation.

In a similar incident in India last year, pornographic content played out on a big screen at one of the busiest metro stations in Delhi.