Women Stranded On Giant Unicorn Raft Pulled From US Lake In Hilarious Rescue

The four women were left stranded when their raft got stuck in the lake's weeds.

Cops performed an unlikely rescue in Minnesota recently when they saved a group of women stuck on a unicorn-shaped inflatable raft. The incident took place on Saturday when police officers in Chisago County, Minnesota, came across a group of women stranded on the giant raft on a lake. According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, the four women were left stranded when their raft got stuck in the lake's thick weeds.

The group was rescued thanks to Deputy Scotty Finnegan, reports UPI. A video shared by the police department shows him pulling the raft back to the dock with the help of some rope. Meanwhile, the occupants of the unicorn raft with its rainbow wings could barely contain their laughter.

"With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock!" wrote the police department while sharing the hilarious video.

Driving by a local lake we observed a bunch of women in a stuck in the weeds...Yes a rainbow unicorn... With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitterpic.twitter.com/qCyhfJqAa9 - Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 11, 2018

Since being shared online on August 11, the video has collected hundreds of joking comments along with almost 5,000 'likes'.

Sometimes even unicorns need help. - M.A. Rosko (@MAFox9) August 12, 2018

Hope you guys are around when we run the flamingo into trouble... pic.twitter.com/xHaJnK16RA - Lori Nelson (@LoriNelson1965) August 12, 2018

So Sheriff's Deputies are even more powerful than a magical unicorn... That is huge news! - Trader Joez (@TraderJoez208) August 11, 2018

In another hilarious rescue recently, cops in Karlsruhe, Germany, were called in to save a man being chased by a baby squirrel.