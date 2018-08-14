Women Stranded On Giant Unicorn Raft Pulled From US Lake In Hilarious Rescue

"Sometimes even unicorns need help," laughs one Twitter user

Offbeat | | Updated: August 14, 2018 09:26 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Women Stranded On Giant Unicorn Raft Pulled From US Lake In Hilarious Rescue

The four women were left stranded when their raft got stuck in the lake's weeds.

Cops performed an unlikely rescue in Minnesota recently when they saved a group of women stuck on a unicorn-shaped inflatable raft. The incident took place on Saturday when police officers in Chisago County, Minnesota, came across a group of women stranded on the giant raft on a lake. According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, the four women were left stranded when their raft got stuck in the lake's thick weeds.

The group was rescued thanks to Deputy Scotty Finnegan, reports UPI. A video shared by the police department shows him pulling the raft back to the dock with the help of some rope. Meanwhile, the occupants of the unicorn raft with its rainbow wings could barely contain their laughter.

"With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock!" wrote the police department while sharing the hilarious video.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online on August 11, the video has collected hundreds of joking comments along with almost 5,000 'likes'.

In another hilarious rescue recently, cops in Karlsruhe, Germany, were called in to save a man being chased by a baby squirrel.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Minnesotalake rescueunicorn

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs EnglandPM ModiHimachal RainINR VS USDKerala RainNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................