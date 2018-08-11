German Police Save Man Being Chased By Baby Squirrel

The baby squirrel was taken into custody after it abruptly fell asleep mid-chase

Offbeat | | Updated: August 11, 2018 10:40 IST
A picture of the sleeping baby squirrel shared by the Karlsruhe Police Department.

Brave cops in Germany came to the rescue of a man being chased down a street... by a baby squirrel. The incident took place on Thursday in the city of Karlsruhe, after police officers responded to a call by a panicked man saying he was being pursued by a squirrel. According to a police report of the incident, officers arrived at the scene in a patrol car to find that the unnamed man was indeed being chased by a squirrel.

The drama ended when the baby squirrel, presumably tired from all the excitement, fell asleep abruptly.

It was a happy ending for both the pursued man and the baby squirrel - who was adopted by the Karlsruhe Police Department and named its new mascot. According to the police report, the baby squirrel was named Karl-Friedrich and is now being well looked after at an animal centre.

According to The Guardian, the baby squirrel had probably been separated from its mother and was therefore pursuing the man.

"It often happens that squirrels which have lost their mothers look for a replacement and then focus their efforts on one person," said Christina Krenz, a police spokeswoman.

Last year, a hilarious video of a man being chased by a persistent otter went viral on social media.

 

