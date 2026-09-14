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Woman Shares How Father's Love For Plants Makes Her Forget Life's Troubles

She credited her father for nurturing the garden and making it bloom.

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Woman Shares How Father's Love For Plants Makes Her Forget Life's Troubles
Tiwari also spoke of her father's knack for tending to and nurturing plants.

A woman named Nivedita Tiwari shared a glimpse of her homecoming after almost six months, saying she found the garden in full bloom despite the rains being sparse this year. She credited her father for nurturing the garden and making it bloom. Her post offered a glimpse into her father's garden and the emotional memories associated with it.

In a post shared on X, Tiwari said that when she returned home after about six months and found the garden in full bloom. She noted that although rainfall was scarce this year, her father's garden continued to flourish just as it always had.

Check Out The Post Here:

Tiwari also spoke of her father's knack for tending to and nurturing plants. She mentioned that he had planted a Raat-ki-Rani (Night-blooming Jasmine) in a corner of their new home.

She wrote that at night, when the house falls silent and a gentle breeze blows, the fragrance of the plant's tiny flowers reaches her, offering a fleeting sense of peace.

According to Tiwari, even though such moments may be brief, the mind forgets life's troubles and begins to cherish memories.

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