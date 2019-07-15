Woman's Narrow Escape As Wall Collapses, Buries Cars

A woman managed to escape from a wall collapse in China.

A woman in China managed to run away from a collapsing wall just in the nick of time as it fell down and buried a row of cars in rubble. A video of the incident, which is being widely circulated on Chinese social media platforms, shows the woman walking down a road just as the wall crashes down. Luckily, she manages to turn around and run away just in time. Cars parked under the wall, however, were not as lucky. The video shows them getting buried under debris from the collapse.

According to CGTN the incident occurred in east China's Ganzhou city on Wedneday.

Watch the video below:

Local authorities say that water leakage from a broken pipe weakened the wall, which led to its collapse.

Nobody was injured in the incident, though three cars were damaged.

Recently, a 6-month-old boy in Mumbai's had a miraculous escape when a wall came crashing down on him and his family as they slept.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.