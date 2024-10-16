Woman's Explanation To Stay With In-Laws After Husband's Death Leaves Internet Emotional

The video has garnered over 838,000 views.

A woman recently shared a heartfelt video explaining her decision to remain with her in-laws after her husband's death. Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Ishu, shared her emotional journey and the reasons behind her choice. "Why you live with your in-laws post your husband demise?" the clip opens to show this text insert with the visual of her sitting on the floor writing in her diary. As the video progresses, it captures the reasons behind her decision, which has resonated with many viewers.

The video captures glimpses of the woman's daily life with her children and family. It shows how her in-laws, the grandparents of her two children, play with them, take care of them and treat her with love and respect.

Without any words, she describes her relationship with her in-laws. "The most asked question post my husband's demise was, ab kahan rahogi??? And when I told them "with in-laws" everyone eyes rolled.. Because this is not obvious in our society. You are only related to your in-laws place till your husband is there. But gratefully, this was not true in my case, and I am super blessed. And that is why we should be counting our blessings more," she wrote in the caption of her post.

Watch the video below:

Ms Ishu shared the video just a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 13,000 likes and over 838,000 views.

In the comments section, one user wrote, "Sometimes, it's a blessing to have elders and in-laws who treat you as a daughter and support you in every step of your life. The one gone will never come back, but seeing us together will surely be happy in heaven, blessing us. This is what I believe."

"Blessed then... otherwise for most in-laws, their daughter-in-law is just their husband's wife, in real life. If he is gone, there is no responsibility towards the DIL...but your inlaws definitely had taken you as their daughter...no conditions attached," commented another.

Also Read | "No Wonder We Have So Much Unemployment": Delhi CEO On Job Seeker's AI-Generated Cover Letter

"All of us lost a dear one. It's so disheartening that people ask these rude questions. Hugs to all of you," expressed a third user.

"Wholesome! My mother took the same decision to say with my fathers parents post his demise and I got a loving and a very healthy family environment to grow up in. I was super attached to both my grandparents until they passed away recently. And they had become my mothers support system and confidants," shared a fourth user.