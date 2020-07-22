Woman Who Helped Visually Impaired Man In Viral Video Gifted A New House

Supriya's act of kindness has been rewarded with a new home.

Earlier this month, a woman in Kerala was filmed running after a bus to flag it down. After stopping the bus and requesting the conductor to wait, she walked back a few feet and helped a visually impaired man board it. Unbeknown to her, an onlooker filmed her good deed and shared it on social media - where the video won millions of hearts. Now, Supriya has been rewarded for her random act of kindness with a new house.

According to Manorama Online, Supriya has been working at a textile shop called Jolly Silks in the town of Thiruvalla for three years. She was waiting outside the store recently when she saw the elderly man and rushed to his aid.

Her good deed reached the ears of Joy Alukkas, chairman of Joyalukkas Group, who visited her rented accommodation to congratulate her, reports Hindustan Times.

Mr Alukkas told Supriya to visit the head office in Thrissur for a surprise, which turned out to be a new house in her name.

'Kindness is beautiful': A few days back a woman who helped visually-impaired man to get on the bus is now invited to meet chairman of #Joyallukas and was gifted a residential house. pic.twitter.com/haCdGpLyjv — Amar Prasad Reddy (@amarprasadreddy) July 21, 2020

"I never thought it will be such a huge surprise. I was in tears as hundreds of workers of the group cheered me. It was a spontaneous act and I never thought this will fetch me so much of praise and love," said Supriya, whose husband works at a private company.

"'You must have done so much good work and that might have prompted you to do this also. Kindness will flow and never dry in this world'. I was moved by these words of Jolly Alukkas, wife of the chairman," she said, according to Hindustan Times.

In the video which earned her so much goodwill, Supriya was seen running after the bus and requesting the conductor to wait.

Less than a minute long, the clip has collected millions of views on social media.