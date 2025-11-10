"Panicking On Seeing...": Woman Tells Driver Watching Reel To Focus On Road, Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident that left many people stunned, a woman passenger found herself praying for her safety after discovering that her auto driver was busy watching Instagram reels while driving on a busy road. A video of the incident was shared on Instagram by user named, Anjali Singh.

The video showed the woman sitting in an auto rickshaw, everything appearing normal at first. But moments later, she noticed that the driver was not only watching Instagram reels but also sending them to his friends, all while driving. The road appeared crowded, yet the man kept his eyes on his phone instead of the traffic.

Social Media Reaction

The woman later told the driver to concentrate on the road. As soon as the video surfaced online, social media was flooded with reactions. Many advised the woman to take appropriate action if such a situation arises again, while others also made humorous comments.

The video has got over 3 million views and viewers have shared their personal experiences in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Reel receiver is a Rapido Bike rider I'm at the back seat."

Another user noted, "New unit of speed is number of reels scrolled-km/hour."

"Reel receiver is a bus driver, I'm sitting behind him," a third user added.