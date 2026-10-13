"Best Gift Ever": Woman's Surprise Visit Makes Sister Emotional On Her 25th Birthday

Birthdays become even more special when loved ones plan an unexpected surprise. Instagram user Shivangi Tiwari recently shared a video capturing an emotional moment when her sister surprised her on her 25th birthday. The video shows Shivangi preparing to cut her birthday cake when her sister suddenly appears from behind, leaving her shocked and emotional.

The text on the video reads, "Watch my 25th birthday wish come true in real time."

Shivangi revealed that her sister had flown back from Dublin to surprise her.

Watch Video Here:

The video begins with Shivangi getting ready to cut her birthday cake. Just as she is about to celebrate, her sister appears from behind and asks, "Isn't it a nice cake?" The unexpected reunion leaves both sisters overwhelmed with emotion.

Shivangi described the surprise as the best gift she had ever received. The video captures their reactions as they realise they are together on the special occasion, making the birthday surprise even more memorable.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "So cute."

Another user noted, "Best surprise ever."

A third user called the moment "Wholesome."