Woman Surprises In-Laws With Unexpected Visit To India, Says "They Had No Idea"

A woman secretly flew to India to surprise her in-laws after their plans to return home for Diwali were repeatedly postponed. She kept the trip a secret for two days before arriving at their home, leaving them shocked and emotional.

According to the caption shared by Instagram user Devika Gupta, the couple had planned to come home for Diwali, but their plans kept getting postponed. Missing her family, the woman decided to travel to India alone without telling anyone.

She kept the trip secret for two days so that she could surprise her in-laws.

Watch Video Here:

In the video, the woman can be seen arriving at her in-laws' home and surprising them. She hugs them as they react to her unexpected arrival, capturing an emotional family reunion.

The caption explains that her in-laws wanted to meet them every day, but the Diwali plans kept getting postponed. So, she decided to fly to India alone and surprise them.

Social Media Reaction

The video received warm reactions from viewers in the comments section.

One user commented, "Everyone is a pookie in this family."

Another user called the moment "So cute."