Woman Sues Co-Worker, Claims His Extremely Tight Hug Broke Her Ribs

The incident took place last year, but the woman filed the case now.

A woman in China has sued her co-worker for hugging her too hard, which she claims caused three of her ribs to break. The man gave her the 'rib-crushing hug' last year, but the woman filed a case now, according to IOL. She is from the Hunan province and filed the case in the Yunxi court, the outlet further said. She sought compensation for the medical expenses incurred and breaks from office she had to take due to extreme pain in her ribcage.

The judge ordered the man to give his co-worker 10,000 Yuan (around $1,500) in damages.

IOL said in its report that the woman was talking to her colleague in office when the man approached her and gave her an extremely tight hug, which made her scream out in pain.

She immediately felt discomfort in her chest area and it continued even after work. But she took resort to some home remedies instead of seeking medical attention.

After not getting relief in subsequent days, the woman finally decided to visit a hospital for a check-up, said IOL report. The woman was shocked after an X-ray revealed she had three broken ribs - two on the right side and one on the left side.

The woman then took leave of absence from work, which caused her to lose her salary. The medical expenses put additional financial burden on her, the outlet further reported.

The man, meanwhile, denied the woman's allegations saying she has no evidence that the injury had been brought on by his cordial hug.