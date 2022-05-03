Woman Spends Over $70,000 To Transform Into 'Human Barbie', Family Breaks Ties

Jessy Bunny before and after her drastic transformation.

A 21-year-old girl, who spent more than $70,000 on cosmetic surgery in order to turn herself into a 'human Barbie', says she has been cut off by her entire family over the dramatic transformation. German-born Jessica - who now calls herself Jessy Bunny - has shared her measurements in her bio on Instagram, where she describes herself as a fashion model with a cup size of “2000 cc (cubic centimetres) and growing”.

Citing Austrian media outlet Heute, Yahoo News reported that Ms Jessy lives in Vienna and has undergone three breast enhancements. She also had a surgery on her nose and procedures to plump up her lips and bum. Over the years, she has claimed to have spent approximately $73,000 on surgery.

Speaking to Heute, Jessica said she can imagine having several more surgeries, however, she added that her transformation has not been met favourably by her family members. Ms Jessy revealed that her family has blocked her phone calls and ignored her text messages.

“This is so sad as I'd love to be in touch, especially with my brother and my grandparents. I just don't understand why they behave that way just because I've changed my physical appearance,” Ms Jessy told Heute.

Ms Jessy said that she is confused by her family's reaction over her choice to change her physical appearance. Reflecting on her teenage years, she revealed that she pretended to be "cool and solid" but was never comfortable and wasn't true to herself.

The 21-year-old said that her parents had very conservative opinions concerning education. They even handed her silk scarves to cover her cleavage. But eventually, when she turned 17, she left her parents home in a bid to start her physical transformation.

Ms Jessy had paid for her first breast surgery with money she got from her mother and father to take driving lessons. She said that her first breast enhancement gave her a “huge confidence boost” and now she plans to turn her whole body into a “total Barbie doll”. Further, she also described getting up in the morning and feeling happy and comfortable in her own skin.