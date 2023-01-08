Woman Skips Rope While Riding A Bicycle, Stunt Video Divides The Internet

The video shows a young woman indulging in a risky stunt

There are countless videos on the internet of people performing daring stunts. While some have an innate ability to pull off such stunts, others do it to fuel their adrenaline drive. Some simply do it for social media clout. One such video has surfaced on the internet showing a young woman indulging in a risky stunt. In the video, the woman identified as Bushra, is seen using a skipping rope while riding a bicycle.

The clip starts with the woman cycling along a picturesque highway. However, that's not the only thing she does. The woman, adept at multi-tasking, can be seen gracefully skipping a rope and cycling at the same time. A small placard with the number '2023' is also stitched on her top.

The video has been shared with a caption which reads, "Charo taraf hai 2023 ke charche and Skipping kaisi lagi" (There's buzz about 2023 around all corners, and did you like my skipping?)

Instagram users loved the stunt and were amazed to see her balancing skills and coordination. Regular followers of the woman heaped praises on her and filled the comment section with heart and love emojis.

However, some others also raised questions about her safety and pointed out the dangers of doing such a stunt. A few wrote how the stunt could have led to a major accident if the skipping rope got stuck on one of the wheels. One user wrote, ''Make sure to be safe bcz it's dangerous too.'' Another commented, '' Very difficult but outstanding performance.'' "You could've been hurt badly," added a third Instagram user.

According to her Instagram profile, the woman has 7,32,000 followers on the Meta-owned platform. She describes herself as a ''Self-taught Dance Artist,'' and often shares videos of dancing while riding a bicycle.

