Viral Video: Woman Scares Off Crocodile With Her Slippers

A woman was filmed scaring off a large crocodile with her flip-flops

Imagine you are standing at a riverbank and you spot a crocodile stalking you only a few feet away. Would you run away or ward off the crocodile? Well, most of us wouldn't think of shooing off the crocodile with our slippers. But a woman decided to do just that! A video of an encounter between the woman and the crocodile has gone viral. In the video, we see the woman standing at the bank of the river with her dog. Soon, we notice a crocodile prowling at them. But what we see next is unexpected.

Instead of running away, the woman stands her ground, takes off her slippers, and claps it in her hand. To our surprise, the crocodile swims away at once.

The video was captioned, “Everyone knows what it means when mom takes the shoe off.” This got viewers cracking up at the face-off between the woman and the reptile.

At the time of writing, the video had been viewed over 1.8 million times and liked by almost 2,500 people.

On Twitter, users reacted with laughing emojis and hilarious comments.

One user wrote, “Best part for me, she lifts her foot up and takes the shoe off like it's been her job every day for the last 20 years. Husband home late, kids acting up, gator trying to get dog.”

Another user compared the dread of being beaten with a slipper and a kitchen spoon. The user wrote, “Flip-flop comes off, someone's getting swatted. Not as scary as the wooden kitchen spoon, but still...”

A third user mentioned how everyone is scared of the chappal or slippers when it comes to beatings.

Another funny comment betrayed surprise that the flip-flop beatings were prevalent across the globe and weren't restricted to any region. "Around all the world? Not only in Mediterranean countries?" the user wrote.

Around all the world?

Here's a user who wrote about the dog's nonchalant reaction in the video. "Dog has experienced that shoe before," the comment read.

Here's what another Twitter user quote tweeted:

Although it resurfaced on Twitter recently, the clip has been doing the rounds of the Internet since 2016. According to The Guardian, it was filmed at Australia's Kakadu national park in the Northern Territory.

Earlier in June this year, a British woman punched a crocodile in the head in order to save her sister's life. The incident had taken place in Mexico where two twins had gone swimming in a lagoon.