Woman Shocked To Find Venomous Snake In Garage. Watch How It Was Removed

An officer removing the snake from the garage.

Most people follow a set routine before leaving for work. They have their chores which they go about completing in the morning and then head out. Now imagine having to deal with something really out of the ordinary one seemingly regular day. And what if that disturbance just happens to be a huge, scary and venomous snake? Shuddering at the thought of this? Well, it was what one woman in North Port, Florida, had to go through recently when she spotted a rattlesnake in her garage.

"I think that I was in disbelief," Tara Clum, who spotted the snake, told mysuncoast.com. She noticed the snake when she was on her way to work.

"I mean I could feel my heart pounding out of my chest because I was like oh my gosh it's a rattlesnake like I could've died, I walked right by it and I was like very close to it."

She and her husband immediately called for help.

A video posted by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Animal Services on Facebook shows an officer dealing with the terrifying snake. "If you hear the following "rattle" please use caution when looking for the source, it could end up being a rattlesnake," says the caption posted along with the video. If snakes make you uncomfortable, this may not be a video you would want to play.

Since being posted yesterday, the video has collected over 600 shares and quite a few reactions on Facebook.

"Keep those garage doors closed," says one Facebook user. "Now I'm scared to go in my garage," says another. "No, No, No!" writes a third.

After its capture, the snake was relocated unharmed.