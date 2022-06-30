Woman Shares Video Of Memory Quilt Made From Father's Clothes, Internet Emotional

The woman took the quilt to her brother after waiting for two years.

The loss of a loved one is difficult to bear. People are not able to get over such losses, especially of a family member. They would do anything to keep their memories alive. A woman also did the same thing by turning the old shirts of his father into quilts.

The woman, Nikhita Khini, posted the video of her unique creation on Instagram and it has made internet emotional.

She shared the video on June 19, on the occasion of Father's Day.

The short video tells a story the help of text supers to inform users that the woman sent the clothes to a "magical place" two years ago, which sorted them according to colours - pink and blue - her father's favourites.

The video shows stills of some workers sorting the clothes and then a woman using a sewing machine to stitch the quilt.

The text on video further says that the woman waited for two years before travelling with the quilt to surprise her brother, who is seen looking at the finished product with surprise.

The video ends with a short clip of the woman's father and a text which reads, "Always keeping us warm even from beyond."

In the accompanying text, the woman wrote on Instagram that it took her two years to complete the quilt. "I couldn't get myself to shoot the part where the package came to my place ON dad's birthday (coincidentally) - March 8th 2021 and i unpacked it and could feel emotions i haven't experienced in my whole life," she wrote.

"If dad was here, he would hate that we donated his shirts (yes, he was petty), so i couldn't have found a better way to pay homage to his existence," she further said.

The video has received nearly 90,000 likes and many users have posted emotional comments.

"The video,this story and the caption....all of this is just love. beautiful..lovely..i think ur dad was successful in making u a strong and a wonderful human being. may he rest in peace," said a user.

"I feel like crying," added another.