Woman Shares Shocking Experience Of First Date In 6 Years: "Never Dating Again"

A 30-year-old woman, who had just ended a five-year relationship, had been excited to try dating again and meet someone. But her first date in six years took a devastating turn when her date vanished, leaving her to foot the bill and deal with the embarrassment.

"So I was in a relationship for 5 years. Ended earlier this year and on Friday I was lonely had no plans on Halloween and decided to download hinge (first time user)," the woman wrote in a post on Reddit. "Was shocked I got 100 plus likes the first day and got overwhelmed. I also was shocked a few men already asked me out within two days."

The woman mentioned that they talked about jobs. She said that the man told her that he "truly" wanted love and felt something different about her.

She said the man kept ordering drinks, appetisers and entrees. "I get tired when I drink and told him I don't do more than one."

In response, the man laughed and went to use the bathroom.

"I had a weird feeling at that moment like, 'Oh don't tell me...'," she wrote on Reddit. The waitress eventually returned to check on her, and that's when she realised she had been abandoned.

The woman was understandably devastated and embarrassed. "Not gonna lie, the tears started flowing a bit because I was so embarrassed that I likely got left with the bill," she shared.

Fortunately, the restaurant staff intervened and split the bill, allowing her to pay only for her own meal.

Social media reaction

The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many praising the woman for her bravery and condemning the man's behaviour.

"Please report this guy to Hinge. If the restaurant gives a statement, they might ban him from the site," wrote one user.

"Saw a Ted Talk that called this a zero date. One drink, one hour to decide if the person is worth a first date," another user suggested.

"Yep, coffee is always the best option. I never considered it a date, it's more like a meeting to see if you vibe enough for a full date. I think it's a red flag if either party insists on a dinner date," another user chimed.