Woman Shares Photo Of Gadget-Filled Rickshaw, Internet Amazed By Tech-Savvy Auto Driver

A post shared by X user Sumedha Uppal has caught the attention of social media users after she shared a photo of an auto driver sitting inside his unusually well-equipped rickshaw. The image shows the auto rickshaw fitted with several modern gadgets, including small fans, a digital screen, and a CCTV camera. The setup appeared far more advanced than what passengers typically expect inside a regular three-wheeler.

In her post, Sumedha Uppal noted that the auto driver she called "Anna" appeared to be more technologically advanced than many AI-based startup founders in Bengaluru.

Her statement made it clear that the driver's auto was equipped with modern and impressive technological tools. This comparison was made with a lighthearted humor about the city's renowned tech world.

anna is more high tech than most ai first founders in bangalore pic.twitter.com/VZ2F2eU7vs — Sumedha Uppal (@SumedhaUppal) March 3, 2026

Social Media Reaction

The post quickly spread rapidly on social media. Many users were amazed after seeing the post. People praised the fact that he had made his vehicle more convenient and functional by adding various gadgets.

One user commented, "Fully furnished vehicle."

Other users expressed their emotions in form of heart emoticon.