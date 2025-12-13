Woman Serves Morning Tea To Sanitation Workers, Wins Hearts

- A video shows a woman offering tea to sanitation workers every morning at 7:15 am
- The woman serves tea to both the sanitation worker and the garbage truck driver daily
- This simple act reflects respect and a sense of community toward city workers
Sometimes, it is the smallest actions that leave the biggest impact. A video going viral on social media is showing how a simple habit, done with care, can spread warmth and respect. The clip has touched millions by highlighting a quiet act of kindness that happens every morning.
The video shows a woman coming out of her house every morning around 7:15 am. As garbage trucks pass by her neighbourhood, she emerges with a pot of freshly brewed tea in her hand.
In the clip, the woman pours tea into a glass and offers it to a sanitation worker on a garbage truck. She then offers tea to the driver as well. This small moment, though brief, reflects a deep sense of belonging and respect.
एक माँ सुबह 7:15 बजे सफाई कर्मचारियों को चाय देने बाहर आती है। उनका यह छोटा-सा काम उन सफाई कर्मियों के दिन में गर्माहट भर देता है।— JIMMY (@Jimmyy__02) December 12, 2025
यह हमें याद दिलाता है कि दयालुता के छोटे काम भी हमारे शहर के लिए मेहनत करने वाले लोगों के लिए बहुत मायने रखते हैं। pic.twitter.com/B30cqey4pm
The message accompanying the video describes a mother coming out every morning with tea for sanitation workers. This small gesture brings a smile to their faces and reminds them that even small acts of kindness are vital for those working to keep the city clean.
Social Media Reaction
Social media users praised the woman for the efforts she made. One user commented, "Heart touching moment."
Another user noted, "Every citizen of India should show such love, keeping discrimination at bay."
"You are doing a very good job," commented a third user.