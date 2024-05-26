Woman Says Poha Is The 'Worst Breakfast', Sparks Online Debate

The post stirred a frenzy among food enthusiasts.

Poha is one of the go-to breakfast options in India. The dish, which is made with flattened rice, spices, nuts, and certain vegetables, is a light yet nourishing meal that is regarded as ideal for starting the day. While some theories suggest that poha originated in Maharashtra, there are other regional variations, making it one of the country's most popular breakfasts. Recently, a user took to social media and said that it is the "worst breakfast" and this stirred a frenzy among food enthusiasts. Many people agreed with her sentiment while others expressed their disagreement on the internet.

"Tell me a worst breakfast than this," Muskan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a picture of the dish.

Tell me a worst breakfast than this pic.twitter.com/u27iwky8K8 — Muskan (@Muskan_nnn) May 22, 2024

Since being shared, her post has amassed over seven lakh views and two thousand likes on the microblogging platform.

"I totally agree with you," said a user.

"This is a VERY GOOD and HEALTHY breakfast !" remarked a person.

"Add some coconut chutney on it and this become even worse," stated a third person.

Another wrote, "Worst taste. But a great source of carbs."

"India ka favourite breakfast hai ye (This is India's favourite breakfast)," commented a user.

"It depends on the cooking," said another.

This is worst pic.twitter.com/Hb4cYbnWfT — aashish sutar (@aashish_sutar) May 22, 2024

A person wrote, "That's an insult and an assault on poha.."

"People who eat poha I do not consider them as humans," said another X user.

Another person said, "Poha with bhujia is supreme"

