Woman Receives Diploma In Hospital, Internet Praises 'Special Treatment'

A woman receives her diploma in the hospital

A video is going viral on social media where a woman is seen receiving her diploma in the hospital. Jada Sayles was given the "special treatment" because she went into labour a day before her graduation ceremony.

The video of the ceremony was shared by Walter M Kimbrough, the president of Dillard University on May 16, on Twitter.

Jada went into labor on Friday evening. Texted me around 4:30 am Saturday saying she was being admitted, & the baby was born on her graduation day, May 14th. So we rolled up to the hospital so I could finish my tenure in the most special way. #myDUpic.twitter.com/JieETrXVgy — Walter M. Kimbrough (@HipHopPrez) May 15, 2022

“Jada went into labor on Friday evening. Texted me around 4:30 am Saturday saying she was being admitted, & the baby was born on her graduation day, May 14th. So, we rolled up to the hospital so I could finish my tenure in the most special way," he said in the tweet.

The video has garnered more than 13,000 views and over 1,000 likes on Twitter.

People have expressed their heartfelt wishes in the comment section and appreciated the efforts taken by the university president for doing such a great work.

“Congratulations babe what a beautiful. Happy Birthday little one welcome to the world and Jada wishing you two a world of success and happiness,” a user wrote.

“Kudos to the President for going the extra mile for his student. Double blessings,” a second user commented.

“Glory to God!!! Brother you are a blessing to many,” a third user wrote.

The Dillard University president has also tagged the woman, Jada Sayles, in his tweet for the verification.

According to her most recent tweet shared on May 16, Ms Sayles shared her newborn's picture along with the photos of celebrating graduation ceremony in hospital.

“I thought I was gonna walk across the stage to get my degree, instead I got my baby. My sweet face decided to make his way on MY big day (now his). Shoutout to my university for still bringing my graduation and degree to me. Ima college graduate & mommy, talk to me nice,” she said.

This is one of those moments which she will cherish forever.

