Woman Quits Job After Boss Demands GPS, Hospital Photos During Family Emergency

A workplace incident has gone viral online, sparking outrage over employee rights and workplace empathy, after a woman revealed that her manager demanded GPS location, hospital photos, and medical prescriptions while she was attending to a family emergency.

The woman who shared the incident on X revealed that she had already informed her team lead that she wouldn't be able to attend a work seminar due to a relative's cancer surgery. However, her manager not only disregarded her prior communication but also pressed her to prove her whereabouts during the emergency.

In a follow-up post, the woman revealed that she eventually quit. "When I told him he was being disrespectful, he got offended and said I have an attitude problem," she wrote. "Then he repeated the line 'Tum ne surgery karni thi?' at least 20 times and insisted he was right to ask."

She further claimed that the manager yelled at her for nearly 30 minutes and instructed her to go home and send an apology email along with hospital documents. "I sent him a resignation email instead," she wrote.

See the post here:

Update: i quit the job https://t.co/mOUfZG7QAS — pata nahi (@tired_peanutt) April 21, 2025

Her experience struck a chord with many, with netizens calling it a glaring example of toxic work culture and an invasion of personal privacy. Critics highlighted the lack of compassion and questioned the growing culture of mistrust in some workplaces.

A user wrote, "Unfortunately, these 'tough' managers are a fav of upper management."

Another user commented on X, "This is insane. Can't you complain about him to someone else, esp since you had already informed your team lead that you won't be able to attend."

"Don't you have casual holidays? After sharing the details, please do address how he needs to speak to you or any other employees

This is not the way," the third user wrote.

"If I were you, I'd file a case against the manager. Not that I'd expect any outcome of the case but would love to drag this sorry ass of a human being to court and keep him waiting there for hours," the fourth user commented.



