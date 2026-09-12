Woman Points Out Loneliness In High-Rise Societies Despite Living Among Hundreds

A woman has shared her thoughts on loneliness in high-rise residential complexes, saying people can live among hundreds of neighbours yet still feel disconnected from those around them.

In a video shared on Instagram, Sunita Badal showed a wide view of several high-rise residential towers from a balcony while talking about what she sees as an overlooked part of city life. She said that these large residential societies, despite being built as communities, can sometimes feel lonely.

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Pointing towards the buildings, Badal said there is a lot of loneliness in high-rise buildings. She explained that such societies are built as entire communities so that people do not feel lonely, but residents can still experience loneliness and emptiness.

She also said that people living in these buildings often do not pay attention to one another.

She pointed to a contrast in large cities, where many people may live close to each other but have limited interaction with their neighbours or others around them.

High-rise residential societies often have shared spaces and amenities that are meant to bring residents together. However, she suggested that simply living close to other people does not always lead to meaningful social connections.