Woman Pays Rs 193 For Maggi At Airport, Internet Asks If It's 'Made On Aviation Fuel'

A Twitter user sparked a debate on the social media platform after she posted a picture of the invoice of Masala Maggi Noodles she purchased at an airport. Others Twitter users pointed out that people can get a bowl of Maggi for Rs 50 at most places, and slammed the price at the airports, which is almost four times its cost. "I just bought Maggi for Rs 193 at the airport. And I don't know how to react, why would anyone sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price," asked Sejal Sud.

I just bought Maggi for ₹193 at the airport



And I don't know how to react, why would anyone sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price 🥲 pic.twitter.com/oNEgryZIxx — Sejal Sud (@SejalSud) July 16, 2023

Reactions quickly started pouring in.

"I guess this maggie is made on aviation fuel! Just may be!" commented one user. "Still it is the cheapest option you can get at the airport to eat! Ironic but true," said another.

Others called for authorities to intervene and put an end to such practices.

"It's selling at 250 in Indigo flights as well ... AAI needs to put a cap on the rates for consumers to survive their pockets & hunger as well," one user tweeted.

"Ma'am Maggi cost Rs 50 but to sell the same in the airport it costs a lot of money as the cafe which sells maggi needs to pay huge deposit to setup that place, pay huge rent and also some part of revenue to the airport. And on top of that the pay the staff who make maggie and get some profit for their investment. Similar thing happens in 5 star hotels. So next time you go to airport, take a tiffin box from home if the company doesn't pay for your TA/DA," said another.

There is no official reaction from any airport authority so far.