Woman Named Siri Forced To Change Name After Apple's Latest iOS Update

Siri is Apple's voice-activated digital assistant. (Representational Pic)

A woman in the UK has said that she has been forced to change her name because of the latest update in Apple's software iOS. Edinburgh-based Siri Price told The Sun said she had to do this to stop iPhones from pinging every time someone calls out her name. The 26-year-old fitness trainer is now known to friends as Siz. She told the outlet that Apple's voice-activated digital assistant would be triggered whenever her friends used the phrase "Hey Siri" to call her.

"I work in a gym with a lot of people around so everyone learned quite quickly not to say 'Hey' when they greet me or there would be a lot of bleeping going on," Ms Price told The Sun.

After the recent update, users now only need to say "Siri" for their devices to spring into action.

"It was annoying but manageable. Now people can't even say my name. I'm absolutely fuming," the woman said.

"My workmates had to sit down and think of a workaround because people's phones have been going off non-stop," she added.

She said her name Siri means "beautiful woman who leads you to victory" in Old Norse. But Apple's acronym stands for 'Speech Interpretation and Recognition Interface'.

"I'm sure Apple could have picked something else instead - there's plenty of people called Siri and their lives have become just unbearable because of this," said Ms Price.

Apple has so far not said anything on Ms Price's predicament.

Another such bizarre incident was reported from the US, where a woman named Alexa Seary said her full name was a trigger for two digital assistants, which she said was a "walking nightmare".