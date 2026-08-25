Woman Moved By Passenger Sharing Flight Window View With Family On Video Call

- A man on a flight shared the window view with his family via video call
- The family expressed excitement, saying, You are so lucky, at the view
- The moment highlighted how simple experiences can bring joy to others
A simple moment during a flight has touched people online after X user Ami Palan shared an incident involving a fellow passenger and his family.
In her post, Palan said a man sitting next to her had the window seat and was showing the view outside to his family during a video call.
She mentioned that when the person's family saw the beautiful view outside the aircraft window via video call, they exclaimed with excitement, "You are so lucky!"
Check Out The Post Here:
A man sitting next to me on the flight got the window seat and was showing the view to his family on a video call. They excitedly said, “Tumhi lucky aahet!”— Ami Palan (@markmeyourze) August 24, 2026
And they were genuinely so excited just to virtually look out of an airplane window.
Sometimes, the things that feel… pic.twitter.com/2HHKtDQKM5
Palan remarked that simply witnessing the view from the plane through a video call was a truly special and joyful moment for that family.
She wrote, "And they were genuinely so excited just to virtually look out of an airplane window."
Sharing this experience, she wrote, "Sometimes, the things that feel ordinary to us can be someone else's little moment of wonder."
Social Media Reaction
The post received several reactions from social media users.
One user commented, "When I had my family on a plane for the first time, I made sure it was Vistara and that we had window seats near the wings."
Another user noted, "What feels ordinary to us can be someone else's dream view."
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