Viral Video Shows Woman Using Phone While Swimming In Australia, Sparks Debate

A woman in Australia has gone viral after she was seen using her phone while swimming laps, raising fresh concerns about how deeply technology has entered everyday life.

A video posted online shows a calm scene at the Bondi Icebergs pool in Sydney, until the camera focuses on one swimmer whose behaviour surprised many viewers.

Watch Video Here:

The clip, posted by the meme page "Brown Cardigan", begins with people swimming comfortably in a beautiful pool. Everything appears normal, but as the camera focuses on a woman, she appears to be doing the backstroke.

She appears to scroll through her phone as if it's part of her daily routine. She continues swimming with the phone in her hand, unconcerned about the waves or other swimmers nearby.

At the end of the video, she raises her phone, as if recording something or taking a selfie, while still swimming in the lane. Many were amazed at how easily she could multitask underwater.

The caption of the post expressed concern about how dependent people have become on their phones. It said that people are busy being online all the time, sharing every little thing and increasing their screen time, instead of feeling and enjoying the moment.

Social Media Reaction

The video has got mixed reactions on social media. One user commented, "Is it possible that she was just creating some sort of video or showing how to do something or simply just creating content for followers that has to do with swimming?"

Another user noted, "The world has gone crazy!! Put the phone down and live in the real world stop exisiting only online."

"I see nothing wrong with that," added a third user.