Woman Gets One Euro Coin Instead Of Rs 5 In Change From Rickshaw Driver, Internet Reacts

A rickshaw driver gave a user a one euro coin instead of Rs 5 after her ride ended.

All those travelling by public transport know the struggles of keeping change handy. If you have Rs 500 or higher denomination currency with you, things might get difficult. This difficulty may become worse if the driver does not accept online payment. You are left helpless, looking for shopkeepers who can help you. However, in a strange occurrence, a rickshaw driver gave a user a one euro coin instead of Rs 5 after her ride ended. This has left many users on the internet baffled.

The user Anushka took to Twitter to share the same. She shared the picture of the coin in her hands and captioned it as, "I got a euro instead of a five-rupee coin as change from the rickshaw wale uncle."

I got a euro instead of a five rupee coin as change from the rickshaw wale uncle???????? pic.twitter.com/8VD4QwNy6E — Anushka (@awolaxolotl) February 16, 2023

Since being shared yesterday, the tweet has amassed over two lakh views and five thousand likes. Many users were left pleasantly surprised.

"Wow, you got back your fare!" remarked a user.

Sharing a similar instance, a user said, "i saw this guy at a panvadi giving a $100 note for a pack of bidis."

"Two days back I got a two rupees Sri Lankan coin as change from a bus conductor." Another Twitter user said he got 10 Thai Bath instead of Rs 10 at a railway station.

A third person added, "5 ki jagah 88 de gaye ufff (He gave you Rs 88 instead of Rs 5)."

"I lost my 1 euro once when i travelling in india. I think this is the one," stated another person.

"My Nani runs a provision store which has been in the family for a while now. Pre cashless era, kids would come up and offer coins to buy those sweets and condiments that she often couldn't recognize later. She kept them separately. Today they form my international collection," a person commented.

