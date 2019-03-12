Woman Finds More Than 40 Dead Cockroaches In Takeaway Meal

A woman claims that she and her friends found over 40 cockroaches in a dish she ordered online.

If you are easily revolted, we would not recommend reading any further. In a horrifying incident, a woman in China claims she ordered a meal from an online delivery platform, but was shocked to find more than 40 cockroaches in it. According to the Sun, the incident took place in Shantou City in South China's Guangdong Province. The unnamed woman ordered a braised duck dish for her dinner with friends.

However, she was shocked to her friend find a dead cockroach inside the dish.

The woman claims that after removing the insect, she and her friends decided to examine the dish further - only to find over 40 cockroaches that were not clearly visible at first, thanks to the colour of the dish.

A video that is now going viral online shows them picking out dead insects from the dish and putting them on a tissue paper.

Watch the video below, but be warned that it is not for the faint-hearted:

According to the Mirror, the woman complained to the restaurant and then reported the case to the police, who are now investigating together with the local Food and Drug Administration.