Woman Explains 'Crazy Economics' Of Bengaluru Cooks, Internet Reacts

A Bengaluru resident has caught social media's attention after detailing the 'crazy economics' behind the city's cooks. Megha, who posts as @HeyItsMegha, shared her observations on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the reality of hiring a cook in the city. She said the arrangement was a costly affair that did not yield the tastiest food but helped avoid the daily grind of deciding what to cook.

Megha claimed that for a household of two people in India's IT capital, a cook typically charged around Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per month.

"Bengaluru cook economics are crazy, actually. For 2 people, around Rs 7-8k/month, two visits a day, Sunday off. They come in, chop vegetables, make 2 dishes quickly, and move on to the next house," wrote Megha.

The cooks often used a pressure cooker to make the meals fast and move on to the next household to repeat the process in the most efficient and quickest manner.

"Pressure cooker is basically their Astra. Dal, aloo, soya, chicken, everything somehow ends up in it!" she said.

"Taste is usually average unless you keep explaining how you want it. Otherwise, more oil plus more masala seems to be the shortcut."

Despite the unremarkable results, Megha said many continue with the arrangement.

"And yet we continue. Because I realised we're not really paying Rs 8k for amazing food. We're paying Rs 8k to not have to think about cooking twice every single day."

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As the post went viral, some users pointed out that even though the food was not tasty, it was healthy in comparison to using food delivery apps to order meals from restaurants.

"It's not tasty but cheaper and healthier compared to Swiggy/Zomato," said one user, while another added: "Rs 8k is still cheap! In Chennai, it is around 12k- 15k for one visit and for two adults and one child."

A third commented: "It's not easy for sure and surely comes at a cost that sometimes we just have to manage with."

A fourth said: "You are absolutely Spot on. Sometimes they prepare food in like 20 minutes."